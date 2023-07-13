Russian invaders do not let people into occupied Rubizhne and Kreminna, - RMA

The occupiers complicated the entry procedure in Rubizhne and Kreminna.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Artem Lysohor, Censor.NET informs.

"Passes to enter Rubizhne are no longer issued. They are stopped at a checkpoint and directed to neighboring Severodonetsk. Since the beginning of the week, it has become even more difficult to get to Kreminna. Previously issued passes are no longer valid - new ones are required. You can get them on the spot, but valid documents only for 90 days," the message says.

Lysohor added that it became more difficult to get into the city without registration in Kreminna, even if relatives were present. Passed only selectively after careful inspection.

In the occupied settlements, the life of civilians is getting worse. Residents of Rubizhne complain that they did not wait for the restoration of the city promised by the Russians within a year.

"Those who have the opportunity live in the surrounding villages because, in the absence of communications, it is impossible to stay in high-rise buildings. Food prices continue to rise, and their quality remains consistently low. Because of this, the purchasing power of the population falls, for which it is cheaper to go to Starobilsk for food and basic necessities," said Lysohor.