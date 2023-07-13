Danilov on G7 security guarantees: Countries possessing nuclear weapons will provide us with assistance

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, emphasized that G7 security guarantees for Ukraine became one of the key events at the NATO summit, and it is also important that countries with nuclear weapons will assist our state.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Espreso.

According to him, few people have analyzed the joint declaration of the "Big Seven" countries on support for Ukraine, thanks to which our country will have security agreements with each member. According to Danilov, this was one of the main events of the NATO summit for Ukraine.

"It is a very important thing when countries possessing nuclear weapons will provide us with such assistance," the NSDC secretary emphasized.

In addition, he added that the summit of NATO countries showed that the dreams of the Russians about the restoration of the empire can be put to rest.

"We will be in NATO, there is no doubt about that. Moreover, yesterday showed that the Russians' thoughts about building the Russian Empire have been put to rest. The Russian Empire will no longer exist," Danilov added.

