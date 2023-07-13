Enemy is accumulating forces in Lyman and Kupiansk directions, in day Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 28 invaders, - Cherevaty

In the Lyman and Kupiansk directions, the enemy gathered a powerful group of representatives of airborne and infantry units, combat army reserve and territorial troops, private military campaign "veterans" and assault companies "Storm Z".

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"Five drones, a drone, a warehouse with ammunition, two IFVs, a mortar "Tiulpan" and two "Akatsia" SAMs destroyed the Ukrainian military on our part of the front. During the day, the enemy shelled our positions with artillery 665 times and carried out 11 airstrikes", - said Cherevaty.

He added that the Russians tried to storm three times - twice near Novoselivske and once in the area of Bilohorivka. All attacks were repulsed - the invaders lost 28 people killed and 120 wounded.

