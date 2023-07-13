In area of Bakhmut, AFU have partial success on southern flank, - Cherevaty

In the Bakhmut district, the initiative belongs to the Defense Forces, there is partial success.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, Censor.NET reports with reference to Armia Inform.

"Our troops have partial success on the southern flank, are entrenched on the frontiers. In general, the initiative belongs to the Defense Forces. Daily combat work continues. Step by step, preserving the personnel as much as possible, we are moving to occupy the commanding heights and push the enemy out of his frontiers." , - he said.

According to him, the enemy is putting up incredible resistance.

During the day, he struck Ukrainian defenders with 538 blows from barrel and jet artillery and also carried out two air raids. During five combat clashes in this direction, 71 occupiers were killed, 141 were wounded and one was captured. Four enemy tanks, an amphibious assault vehicle, two BM-21 "Hrad" MLRS, three guns, two "Giatsint-S" self-propelled guns, two anti-tank missile systems, one "Strela-10" SAM, and a "Murom-M" visual surveillance system were shot down and five UAVs.

Read more: AFU continue their offensive in Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk directions, - General Staff