AFU continue their offensive in Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk directions, - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk areas.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"In the directions Novodanilivka - Shyroka Balka; Mala Tokmachka - Novopokrovka, they were successful in some places, they are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets, carry out counter-battery countermeasures," the General Staff notes.

The enemy is putting up strong resistance, moving units and troops and actively using reserves.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, our troops continue to carry out offensive actions north and south of the city of Bakhmut. Here, on the southern flank of the offensive, they had partial success, they are entrenched on the achieved lines," the General Staff added.

