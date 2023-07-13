Government of Netherlands will join security guarantees for Ukraine from G7, - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hoekstra

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, confirmed that his country will join the declaration of the "G7" on security guarantees for Ukraine, which was agreed at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I welcome the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine, including the announced security measures. The Netherlands will join this initiative and promote these security mechanisms for Ukraine in close coordination with international partners," he wrote.

Also remind, that yesterday, on July 12, during the NATO summit, the leaders of the "G7" countries agreed on a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. It provides long-term security and economic support for our country.