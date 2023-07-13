Russian drone attacks are possible due to new deliveries from Iran, missile threat level is high, - OC "South"

Operational Command "South" warns Ukrainians about the possibility of missile and drone attacks. Russia may again attack Ukraine with drones against the background of new deliveries by cargo ships from Iran.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "South".

"The level of the missile threat remains extremely high, against the background of new deliveries by cargo ships from Iran, drone attacks are also not excluded," the message says.

"The enemy is quite actively using both Lancet-type attack drones and reconnaissance drones.

Yesterday, 4 aerial spies were destroyed over the Mykolayiv region and one more over the Kherson region. At night, the enemy carried out a missile-drone attack using attack drones of the Shahed-136 type and sea-based missiles of the Kalibr type.

Watch more: Fighters of 47th brigade under command of Oleh Sentsov in captured Russian trenches. VIDEO

In our area of responsibility, 1 missile and 5 kamikaze drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv region, and 6 more similar drones were destroyed over the Kirovohrad region. Hits were not allowed", - noted in OC "South".

It is also reported that Russia keeps 9 ships in the Black Sea, and 3 in the Azov Sea.

At the same time, there are 2 surface and 1 underwater missile carriers in the Black Sea. General equipment - up to 18 missiles of the "Kalibr" type.

"Do not ignore warnings about air danger, take shelter, do not approach unknown and suspicious objects, do not touch them, call specialists," the command added.