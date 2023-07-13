Hottest spots now in area of Mariinka and Avdiivka, Defense Forces of Tauria direction

The Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Tauria direction, repelling enemy attacks. It is currently the hottest in Mariinka and Avdiivka (Donetsk region).

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the report of the representative of the joint press center of the Tauria Defense Forces Valeriy Shershenya.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka sectors, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Its goal has not changed - it continues to conduct assaults with the aim of seizing Maryinka and creating conditions for the capture of Avdiivka. The Russian army has launched air strikes on the outskirts of these cities, including Krasnohorivka.

Defense forces are gradually moving forward in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. However, the enemy is trying to regain lost ground and is focusing its efforts on holding company strongholds. It also conducts counterattacks with assault groups, supported by tanks and armored groups.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their lines and giving a worthy rebuff to the Russian occupation forces.

Over the past day, the Russians attacked the positions of our soldiers 25 times. In addition, the occupants made 615 attacks using tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, and cannon artillery.

In total, the enemy carried out 11 air strikes and attacked from the sky 8 times, using Quadro kamikaze drones.

The occupants also made unsuccessful offensives toward the village of Rivne.

The enemy's losses amounted to 74 occupants killed and 131 wounded over the day.

In addition, 22 units of weapons and equipment were destroyed. Ukrainian soldiers also downed a Russian Orlan-10 UAV.