If terrorist attack occurs at ZNPP, you will have to evict people within radius of 50 km, - Ministry of Health

In the event of a terrorist attack by Russians at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, people will have to be evacuated from a 50 km radius around it.

Chief state sanitary doctor, Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"The worst possible scenario is to bring the power unit to capacity, and then commit a terrorist attack on an already working reactor. Then, indeed, there may be a release of radioactive iodine," he said.

According to Kuzin, in this case, the damage zone can be 50 km. If the accident and release will be at the maximum level, people from this area will have to be evacuated.

He reminded that now part of the power units of the ZNPP is suspended and not in operation - and if it is, then there is no radioactive iodine, which could be released during an accident.

In the event of a terrorist attack, Kuzin advises "to enter the premises, close the windows and doors, take off dirty clothes, take a shower, stay indoors and wait for information from official sources."

He reminded that in the event of an accident, it is recommended to prepare at least a week's supply of water, which should be in a sealed package: "Create supplies of water, food, and clean things, especially if they live in the area of a potential accident."