Putin postponed decision to go to BRICS summit due to "series of failures", - Russian media

Due to the fear of further destabilization and the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot make a final decision on a trip to the BRICS summit in South Africa.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Moscow Times.

According to the publication, the Kremlin would like to announce Putin's first official international trip after the ISS warrant as soon as possible. Such a move would allow Russia to send a signal to its opponents in the West that Putin is not isolated, and to show Russian society that he is still strong and stable.

However, a series of setbacks in recent months: a warrant for his arrest from the International Criminal Court, a march of mercenaries on Moscow and a lack of success on the front - made Putin feel insecure and doubtful.

"The Kremlin and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are preparing two basic scenarios for Russia's participation in the BRICS summit. The first is with Putin. The second is that fears for internal and external security prevail. Putin remains in Moscow and speaks via video conference. But a delegation of officials is still flying to South Africa." , - a Russian official told the newspaper.

Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that despite the warrant for Putin's arrest, the BRICS summit will be held in person.

It will be reminded that BRICS is an association that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.