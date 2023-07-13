Residents of occupied Kherson region, who refused to obtain Russian citizenship, began to be forcibly deported to Russian Federation, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers began to forcibly deport residents of the Kherson region who had not acquired Russian citizenship.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NETinforms.

"The Russian occupiers continue to use the practice of artificial resettlement and forced assimilation of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Thus, in the Heniche district of the Kherson region, the occupiers began the forced eviction to Russia of Ukrainian citizens who had not received or refused to receive Russian citizenship, including families with children and the elderly. Their places of residence are occupied by the occupiers, as a rule, by representatives of national minorities from low-income sections of the population of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

