"I don’t think there is a realistic prospect of Putin using nuclear weapons" - Biden

US President Joseph Biden sees no threat of Russia using nuclear weapons in a war against Ukraine.

This was stated by Joe Biden at a press conference in Helsinki following a meeting with the leaders of Northern Europe, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth"

"I don't think there is a realistic prospect of Putin using nuclear weapons. Not only the West, but China and the rest of the world have said: "Don't do it. Don't do it," Biden said.

Biden also pointed out that Russia continues to try to interfere in the US elections.

When asked about the possible actions of Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the American leader replied: "God knows what he might do."

"We don't even know where he is and what situation he is in. If I were him, I would be careful about what I eat... I would carefully study what I am offered for lunch. In short: I don't know and nobody knows," Biden added.