Cluster munitions will demoralize enemy and change situation in favor of AFU - Defense Forces

Cluster munitions will change the situation in favor of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and will be used only in areas where Russian troops are concentrated.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Tauride Defense Forces Valeriy Shershen on the air of Radio Svoboda, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"This (receiving cluster munitions - ed.) will further demotivate the Russian occupation army and change the situation dramatically in favor of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," noted Shershen.

According to him, after the use of these munitions, the territories will be marked and additionally demined.

"Cluster munitions will be used only in areas where Russian troops are concentrated, to break through the enemy's defense," Shershen summarized.

To recap, today the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, confirmed that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States.