Zelensky discussed preparations for Global Peace Summit with South African President Ramaphosa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and consolidation of African support for Ukraine.

It is also said that the parties noted the importance of extending the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea. Zelensky invited South Africa to join the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

The interlocutors praised the results of the meeting at the level of national security advisers and political advisers to the leaders of the countries held in Copenhagen. The President of Ukraine thanked the representative of South Africa for attending this meeting and invited him to take part in the next meeting, preparations for which are underway," the statement said.

Zelensky also thanked his colleague for visiting Bucha and Kyiv as part of a delegation of African countries in June this year and for his efforts to return Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

In August, South Africa will host the BRICS summit, which may be attended by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.