Offensive operation continues in Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors - Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing at the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions and holding the line at the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The offensive continues at the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. In the areas of Novodanylivka, Balka Shyroka, Mala Tokmachka, Novopokrovka our troops have succeeded and are now consolidating the achieved positions.

The enemy is now moving units and using all available reserves. Due to the fact that our soldiers destroy enemy equipment depots on a daily basis, the number of enemy attacks has slightly decreased," said Malyar.

According to the deputy minister, the advance in the southern flank of the Bakhmut sector is still ongoing with fighting and strong enemy resistance. On the northern flank, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked, trying to regain lost ground.

Heavy fighting was also reported in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are managing to contain the enemy's attacks there.