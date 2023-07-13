ENG
Pentagon says battlefield conditions are "not ideal" for transferring F-16s to Ukraine

The Pentagon believes that the conditions on the battlefield are not ideal for the transfer of fourth-generation F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

This was stated by Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, Director of Operations of the Joint Staff, during a Pentagon briefing, writes Politico journalist Lara Seligman tweeted, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The situation may change, but for now, the Russians have a powerful air defense system," Sims said.

He added that the supply of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, which is expected in the fall, could also affect the course of the fighting.

Sims also confirmed that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States.

