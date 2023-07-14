Enemy is concentrating its main efforts on 5 directions, approximately 30 combat clashes took place over past day, - General Staff

The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, and heavy fighting continues. About 30 combat engagements took place over the last day.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 a.m. on 14 July regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the five-hundred-and-sixth day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against our country has begun.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy conducted an air strike near Veterynarne in the Kharkiv region over the past day. It fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 15 localities, including Kamien in the Chernihiv region; Pokrovka, Riasne, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region; and Muravske, Oliynykove, Riznykove, and Bolohivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops are holding steadfastly. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinity of Kyslivka and Kotlyarivka. Stroiivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zahidne, and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives east of Nevske in the Luhansk region and east of Terny in the Donetsk region over the day. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were shelled with artillery, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the area of Berkhivka. More than 15 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Vasyiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandr-Shultine, Diliivka, and Pivnichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from enemy artillery, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the vicinity of Pervomayske. The enemy launched an air strike near Avdiivka. At the same time, they shelled more than 10 localities, including Berdychi, Stepove, and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of Mariinka. The enemy fired at more than 10 localities, including Krasnohorivka, Maryiinka, and Heorhiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Novomykhailivka. It conducted an air strike near Makarivka and shelled the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Storozhove, Blahodatne, and Makarivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing further advance of our troops. It carried out air strikes near the settlements of Pryiutne, Rivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Malokaterynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and Kozatske in the Kherson region. It shelled more than 20 localities, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Chornobaiivka, Kizomys in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidating their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and conducting counter-battery operations.