Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 236,590 people (+550 per day), 4,097 tanks, 4,449 artillery systems, 8,008 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of July 14, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 236,590 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.14.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 236,590 (+550) people were liquidated;
- tanks - 4097 (+5) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 8008 (+9) units,
- artillery systems - 4449 (+24) units,
- MRLS- 680 (+2) units,
- air defense equipment - 423 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 315 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 310 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 3783 (+31),
- cruise missiles - 1273 (+2),
- warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7019 (+24) units,
- special equipment - 662 (+10).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.
