16 out of 17 enemy "Shaheds" and 7 reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed, - Air Force

From the evening of 13 July to 4 a.m. on 14 July 2023, the Rashists attacked Ukraine with 17 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, as a result of combat operations in the southern and eastern regions, 16 Shaheds were destroyed. Also at night, the defenders of the sky shot down one reconnaissance UAV, and six more operational and tactical level drones were hit by air defence last night.

"Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile firing groups of the Air Force and air defence of other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the areas of responsibility of the South and East air commands were involved," the statement said.

According to the Air Force, over the current and previous days, the Air Force aircraft carried out up to 20 group air strikes against the Russian occupiers.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 14 July, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro region with drones. Six "Shaheds" were shot down, there were hits in Kryvy Rih.