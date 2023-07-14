ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7231 visitors online
News War
3 161 2

Defense forces were successful in direction of Bila Hora - Andriivka, - General Staff

контрнаступ

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk areas.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"In particular, in the direction of Bakhmut, our troops continue to conduct offensive actions north and south of the city of Bakhmut. In the direction of Bila Hora - Andriivka, they were successful, they are entrenched in the achieved boundaries," the message says.

Read more: Offensive operation continues in Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors - Ministry of Defense

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4212) counteroffensive (199)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 