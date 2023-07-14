Defense forces were successful in direction of Bila Hora - Andriivka, - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk areas.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"In particular, in the direction of Bakhmut, our troops continue to conduct offensive actions north and south of the city of Bakhmut. In the direction of Bila Hora - Andriivka, they were successful, they are entrenched in the achieved boundaries," the message says.

