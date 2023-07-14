Danilov - about Wallace’s criticism: This is not his true position. Said on emotions

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, suggests that British Defense Minister Ben Wallace allowed himself to say that Ukraine should thank the West more for its help in the war against the Russian Federation, based on emotions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

"I wouldn't pay much attention to what he said. Everyone can say something when they are emotional and later regret it... I know for sure that this is not his true position," Danilov said.

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Wallace's words are "an isolated reckless explosion" and not "a sign of fatigue" that is supposedly penetrating among Ukrainian allies.

Danilov emphasized that Ukraine has always been grateful for the West's support.

"We would like more, but we are grateful for what we already have," he said.

At the same time, Danilov singled out aid from Great Britain, contrasting it with some other countries.

"If everyone helped us as much as Britain is helping us, we would have a completely different situation," he said.

Danilov noted that Ukraine was able to withstand the first period of the war thanks to Great Britain and the USA in particular.

"The first person our president talked to at the beginning of the war was Boris [Johnson]. I still have this historical record," said the NSDC secretary.

It will be recalled that earlier the British Defense Minister Wallace expressed the opinion that Ukraine should thank the West more for the assistance provided in the war with Russia. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded as follows: "We can wake up in the morning and thank the minister personally." Later, Ukrainian Ambassador to Great Britain Vadym Prystayko added that it is not necessary to show Russia that there may be some misunderstandings between Ukraine and its partners.