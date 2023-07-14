ENG
More than 80% of Ukrainians believe that it is not time to negotiate ceasefire with Russia, - poll by Razumkov Center. INFOGRAPHICS

86.6% of Ukrainians believe that negotiations on the cessation of hostilities with the Russian Federation cannot begin until the end of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces or only after the return of Ukrainian territories to the borders of 1991.

These are the results of a survey of Ukrainians conducted by the Razumkov Center on behalf of the ZN.UA publication, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 76.8% of Ukrainians do not want negotiations to begin even after the counteroffensive. However, 9.8% agree that it can happen after a counterattack.

At the same time, 9.6% believe that negotiations on a ceasefire should take place after the withdrawal of the AFU to the demarcation line as of February 23, 2022.

28.4% of surveyed Ukrainians believe that it is possible to talk with the aggressor country only after the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty over all territories as of 1991.

The majority of Ukrainians (38.8%) are sure that such negotiations are not necessary. This is the most popular answer in all regions of the country.

In western Ukraine, 53.3% of respondents oppose negotiations with the aggressor. In the south of the country, this indicator is 37.1%, in the east - 33.6%, in the center - 32.6%.

