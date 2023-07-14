Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 EW and 2 video surveillance systems of enemy, - OC "South"

Over the past day, the Defense Forces have destroyed 4 electronic warfare systems and two video surveillance systems.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In our direction, they are watching the Defense Forces more and trying to counter them. In particular, they are deploying a maximum of electronic warfare points, and we have destroyed 4 such stations in the past day and two video surveillance complexes," the spokeswoman said.

According to Humeniuk, now the enemy in the South is trying to restore its positions, in particular those that were lost during the outflow of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir.

"They are trying to restore the first line of defense, which was washed away by high water, which confused all their maps, including minefields. They are trying to demine these areas, to return to those positions that are possible for the deployment of artillery, but we continue to work in conditions of counter-battery countermeasures, and our work is effective," she added.

Also, Humenyuk said, the number of Russian shelling in the South is increasing.

"If a few days ago, due to a certain projectile starvation, which we provided them with the destruction of field warehouses with ammunition, they brought their shelling per day to 60, now they are gradually increasing it to 70+.

And this means that they carried out a certain rotation, and tightened up certain logistics, although it is complicated for them, it is there. And for us, this is a signal to work more efficiently in the areas of logistical support," the spokeswoman concluded.