There are countries that are ready to provide Ukraine with F-16s, they even announce the number, - Kuleba

There are countries that are ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters and even announce the number of aircraft. However, the dates for the start of Ukrainian pilots’ training have only been publicly agreed so far.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine has long ceased to buy into constant words and promises. However, Kuleba noted that "we heard very important words from countries that have proven with specific cases that they are serious".

"For example, there is a representative of the state who is ready to give you F-16 and you know how much he is ready to give you and when. And you know that until this year and a half of the war, he kept all his promises. That's why you believe this person. Sometimes you have to believe in diplomacy," the minister said.

He did not answer a clarifying question about who this person was who assured the delivery of the F-16, but noted that "there is such a person and she is not alone."

"We have an understanding of the countries that are already articulating what the planes will provide and even announcing the number. Well, from what we see publicly - these were the final dates for the start of training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics. And this process will finally start soon. And that's all will be according to plan," Kuleba stressed.

Earlier, Kuleba stated that Ukraine will receive Western F-16 fighters according to the schedule, and Russia will swallow this decision.