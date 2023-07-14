In direction of Bakhmut, Defense Forces are holding initiative, in Lyman, enemy attacked 5 times day, - Cherevaty

In the Bakhmut and Lyman directions, the enemy fired more than 1,000 shots at Ukrainian positions, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 119 occupiers.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, to press the enemy. Although he is trying to counterattack. Today, in particular, in the Berkivka area. In this direction, the enemy fired at us with various types of artillery 406 times, 12 combat clashes took place, 73 occupiers were destroyed, 156 were wounded, and two were captured," Cherevaty informed.

Also, the spokesman added, the defense forces shot down two enemy tanks, four IFVs, a "Grad" MLRS, a light armored artillery tractor, destroyed two warehouses with ammunition, and two "Lancet" unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, firing 607 artillery shells.

"The enemy has been trying to be active there for many weeks in a row, attacking. During this day, it attacked five times, in particular in the area of Nevsky, Terni, and Bilohorivka. It made 607 different artillery strikes, and seven airstrikes. 46 occupiers were killed and 118 wounded during the repulse of the attacks," Cherevaty noted.

Also, as the spokesman reported, an enemy tank, three 120-mm mortars, a self-propelled mortar "Tulpan", two field warehouses with ammunition, one counter-battery radar, and five cars were destroyed.

