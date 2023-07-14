In week, Defense Forces advanced 1.7 km in Melitopol direction, - Urshalovych

In a week, Ukrainian defenders advanced to the south and southeast in the direction of Melitopol for 1,700 m.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the Deputy Director of the Department of Application Planning of the Main Directorate of the National Guard, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych.

Thus, units of the 15th operational brigade of the National Guard "Kara-Dag" in cooperation with the Armed Forces continue to conduct offensive actions in the Melitopol area.

"During the reporting period, the assault groups of the brigade, with the support of tanks, advanced 1,700 m to the south and southeast. Our units are advancing in conditions of dense enemy minefields and powerful fire influence.

And this is 213 shellings from MLRS, tanks, artillery, and 6 airstrikes. This is only during the past week," Urshalovych said.

At the same time, the occupiers carried out counteroffensive actions and tried to restore the lost position, but they did not succeed.

Also, the National Guardsmen continue to hold their positions in the conditions of constant enemy fire in the Berdiansk direction.

Over the past week, the Russians have fired about 50 artillery strikes at Ukrainian soldiers in this direction.

Read more: Offensive operation continues in Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors - Ministry of Defense