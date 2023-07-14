National Guard fighters are preparing bridgehead for offensive actions in Avdiivka direction, - Urshalovych

Soldiers of the National Guard in the Avdiivka direction repel constant attacks by the Russian army. Currently, the fighters are preparing to expand the bridgehead for offensive operations.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Director of the Department of Planning for the MD of the National Guard Mykola Urshalovych told about this during the briefing.

"No loss of positions or territories was allowed in the Avdiivka direction. The enemy is constantly attacking, making sorties, but his attempts are unsuccessful. National Guard units are holding the initiative and preparing a bridgehead for the expansion and continuation of offensive actions," he said.

Urshalovych added that the National Guard destroyed a Russian tank along with its crew using Javelin in this direction.

During the week, our soldiers killed 58 Russians and wounded 9 enemy soldiers in the Avdiivka direction.

