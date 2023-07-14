Situation with Prigozhin’s uprising is strange, because it was not him who was detained, but Surovikin - Defence Intelligence

The situation with Prigozhin’s uprising in June is strange, because after that it was not him who was detained, but Surovikin.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine, stated this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"We cannot make everything public, but yes - the information that for some time Surovikin was physically restricted in his movement and was under interrogation - it is confirmed. As well as a number of his colleagues from the military leadership of the occupation corps.

A strange situation (it is not surprising for us, but if you look at the general public) - the mutiny was raised by Prigozhin and Wagner's PMC, and Surovikin, for example, was detained. Well, but this is a question for Russian society, if it exists, for the Russian military: "How? Nothing stresses you out? Are you okay in such a situation - to work and continue to carry out criminal orders?" he said.

According to Yusov, Surovikin formally remains in office but is limited in making direct, managerial decisions.

