During week, marines destroyed 98 invaders, 9 UAVs, 2 artillery systems, 12 warehouses with ammunition. INFOGRAPHICS

The units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of the created groups, continue to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the weekly summary of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past week, our military managed to destroy: 98 occupiers, 9 UAVs, 2 artillery systems, 1 mortar fire, 1 unit of special equipment, 1 unit of automotive equipment, and 12 warehouses with ammunition," the message reads.

