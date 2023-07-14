Kuleba on Ukraine’s "insufficient gratitude" for help: Sorry, we have war. When we win, I will say: "Thank you, there were plenty of weapons"

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the weapons provided by our partners will be enough when we win, and Ukraine is grateful to every country that gave "both one shell and 100 thousand shells."

Dmytro Kuleba said this on the air of the "Yedyni Novyny" telethon, commenting on the situation with Ukraine's "insufficient gratitude" to its partners for military aid, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that, in his opinion, it was an "unfortunate misunderstanding on the part of the British minister", and recalled that the British prime minister publicly said that he appreciates Ukraine's gratitude, which is regularly voiced in various formats.

"No one has any reason to accuse us of any ingratitude. But the truth is that, sorry, we are at war. And when they ask me - both fellow ministers and foreign journalists - have you been given enough weapons, I say: "Weapons will not be enough exactly as long as our path to victory lasts. When we win, then I will say thank you, the weapons were enough. But as long as the struggle continues, weapons are not enough." And this is a normal, honest position that corresponds to reality. Therefore, in fact, I do not feel the sentiment that someone does not appreciate our gratitude, or that we somehow do not thank them enough," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the Ukrainian delegation sat next to the British one by the alphabetical seating arrangement, as is established in the Alliance for participants, not guests. According to Kuleba, he and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov had conversations with their British colleagues in the meeting hall.

"Right there in the hall, I spoke with James (Cleverley, British Foreign Minister. - Ed.), and we agreed on something politically, and Oleksii (Reznikov. - Ed.) right there with Wallace (British Defense Minister Ben Wallace. - Ed.) agreed on one important military decision on weapons. Everything is fine in fact, all decisions continue to be made as they should be... We are very grateful to everyone - both the country that gave one shell and the country that gave 100 thousand shells, we are grateful to all of them ", Dmytro Kuleba assured.

Also remind, that earlier British Defense Minister Wallace expressed the opinion that Ukraine should thank the West more for the assistance provided in the war with Russia.