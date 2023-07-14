NATO summit was supposed to be historic for Ukraine, but became compromise, - BBC

At the NATO summit, the views of Ukraine and the United States, as well as those of some countries that are fully aligned with the US course, diverged for the first time.

"In fact, for the first time, the views of Ukraine and the United States, as well as some countries that are fully oriented towards the American course, have diverged," the publication notes.

According to the BBC, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau did not openly support Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, as did French President Macron and Turkish President Erdogan.

"The differences became apparent, for example, during the NATO public forum, where discussions between politicians, diplomats and experts take place," the article says.

According to the author, in NATO's long history, especially in times of crisis, friction between allies has often occurred.

"In fact, in Vilnius, for the first time, Ukraine faced all the subtleties and complexities of NATO policy not as a country that is supported, but as a country that is applying for membership. ... One of the less visible outcomes of the Vilnius Summit is the experience that the Ukrainian government has gained in NATO policy. This was discussed a lot on the sidelines.

In its decisions, the Alliance has traditionally focused on consensus and the search for a common denominator. This common denominator is often a compromise. Accordingly, the summit, which, according to the Ukrainian side, was supposed to be historic, was a compromise," the BBC writes.

