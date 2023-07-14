Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back Russian offensive in Mariinka area, - Defense forces of Tauria direction

The Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Tauria direction, repelling enemy attacks. Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back the offensive of occupation troops in the Maryinka area.

This was reported by Valery Shershen, a representative of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tauria direction, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the Pervomaiske area in the Avdiivka direction under heavy artillery fire. The enemy launched an air strike near Avdiivka.

In the Mariinka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the offensive of the occupying forces in the Mariinka direction. During numerous assaults, the enemy was defeated and thrown back.

In addition, the enemy shelled more than ten nearby settlements.

Also, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka area - without success.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russian army is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. The defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

During the past day, the Russians attacked the positions of our soldiers 16 times. In addition, the occupiers fired 615 shots. Using Su-35 and Ka-52, the enemy carried out 9 airstrikes and 7 times attacked from the sky with quadro-type kamikaze drones.

During the day, the enemy lost 58 occupiers killed, 107 wounded.

In addition, 33 units of weapons and equipment, as well as 9 ammunition warehouses of the Russians, were destroyed.