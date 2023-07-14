Government of Bulgaria handed over hundred armored vehicles to Ukraine in new package of military aid

The new package of military aid from Bulgaria for the Armed Forces includes 100 armored vehicles, mostly armored personnel carriers.

This is written by Censor.NET with reference to Euracitiv.

This is the first military package from Bulgaria to Ukraine that was officially announced. Until now, military aid has been kept secret, but it has been unofficially reported that Bulgaria is helping Ukraine with ammunition.

"This is armored military equipment purchased during the Revival Process, which has never been used. At the same time, it requires storage and maintenance costs," said Democratic Bulgaria MP Ivaylo Mirchev.

It is noted that the military equipment was purchased 40 years ago to carry out the so-called "Renaissance" process - an attempt by the totalitarian regime to forcibly assimilate Bulgarian Turks by changing their names, which led to the expulsion of more than 300 thousand Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin to Turkey almost 40 years ago.

The decision to provide armored vehicles was announced a week after the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Sofia.

After the provision of armored vehicles, Bulgaria hopes to receive new equipment from the United States. The Bulgarian army announced an order worth almost 1 billion dollars for the purchase of modern Western armored vehicles for infantry, but the procedure has not yet been completed, the publication notes.