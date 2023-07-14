Wallace on Ukraine’s "lack of gratitude": Information was distorted, I will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace commented on his words about Ukraine’s "lack of gratitude" for the assistance.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"My comments on how best to support Ukraine have generated a lot of interest, as well as some misrepresentation. As someone who has been at the forefront of stepping up support for Ukraine, I was discussing the challenges that can arise as we work towards a common goal of helping Ukraine get what it needs to defeat this illegal invasion," he said.

According to Wallace, he spoke about the need for Ukraine to sometimes recognise that many countries and some parliaments do not have the same strong support as the UK.

Read: Danilov on Wallace's criticism: This is not his true position. He said it on emotion

"This was not a comment about governments, but more about citizens and members of the international community. We are fortunate that the people of the UK and all parties in our parliament support our efforts to arm Ukraine. Our approval ratings for Ukraine are among the highest in Europe at over 70%.My comments tried to reflect that it is important to remember not to talk to ourselves, but to make an effort to reach out to other citizens who still need to be convinced," explained the Defence Minister.

Wallace also called the relationship between Britain and Ukraine a "partnership".

"I will personally continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, but national parliaments often have competing needs and Ukraine and the UK should continue to encourage this strong support using facts and friendship," he concluded.

Earlier, British Defence Secretary Wallace expressed the view that Ukraine should be more grateful to the West for its assistance in the war with Russia. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky responded as follows: "We can wake up in the morning and thank the minister personally." Later, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, added that it was not necessary to show Russia that there could be any misunderstandings between Ukraine and its partners.