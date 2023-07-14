Supply of missiles to Ukraine is not escalation of the military conflict with Russia, - French Defense Minister Lecorne

The Minister of Defense of France, Sebastien Lecornu, assured that the aid to Ukraine and the supply of missiles to it are necessary for the protection of the territory, and this will not lead to an aggravation of the military conflict with the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET writes, he said this in a comment for BFM TV.

"Putin is counting on the fact that support (of Ukraine in the West - Ed.) will weaken, both politically in the parliaments and in the public. Putin is waging a war of attrition. We must collectively explain why it is useful, important and necessary to help Ukraine defend itself, explain , that the supply of missiles is not an escalation, and does not involve anyone in a direct military conflict with Russia. It is not 'irresponsible' as we have heard from some far-right and sometimes far-left political leaders," he said.

The minister also added that French politicians who oppose the supply of arms to Ukraine do so because they have "special relations with Moscow."

