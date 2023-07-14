There were no statements on continuation of "grain initiative" from Russian side, - Peskov
Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov denied claims that Russia had agreed to extend the "grain agreement".
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.
"There were no statements regarding the extension of the grain agreement from the Russian side," he said.
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to the extension of the "grain agreement", which gives Ukraine the opportunity to export grain through the Black Sea.
