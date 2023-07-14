US will have enough resources to support Ukraine, - Pentagon

The Pentagon said that the USA, unlike Russia, will have enough resources to support Ukraine in the war against the invaders.

This was announced today at a briefing by the representative of the US Ministry of Defense, Pat Ryder, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

A key difference between the Americans and the Russians, he said, is that Russia is isolated, with the exception of Iran, when it comes to military aid.

He noted that the US, on the contrary, cooperates with more than 50 countries of the world to support Ukraine.

Watch more: Denmark handed over 6 mine detection drones to Ukraine. VIDEO

"And that's why it's important not to look at this as just the US. We all do our part to provide Ukraine. And importantly, we all come together and work together when it comes to our defense and industrial bases so that we can not only provide aid to Ukraine," Ryder said.

The representative of the Pentagon said that the reserves will be enough not only to help Ukraine, but also to protect NATO.