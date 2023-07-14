Russians focus main efforts on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions during July 14, heavy fighting continues - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on July 14, 2023.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report states: "During the day, the Russian invaders launched another missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 17 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and 1 anti-aircraft guided missile from the S-300 air defense system. As a result of the successful combat work of anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile firing groups of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, 16 "Shahed" were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy conducted 43 air strikes and fired 17 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, and heavy fighting continues. About 20 combat engagements took place over the last day.

Watch more: SSU military counterintelligence destroys Russian T-90 tanks with drones. VIDEO

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy maintains military presence in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. During the day, it conducted an air strike near Radkivka, Sumy region. He fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 15 localities, including Karpovychi and Kamen in Chernihiv region; Malushyne, Boyar-Lezhachi in Sumy region; and Kozacha Lopan, Neskuchne, Ternova in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops are holding steadfastly. Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Kamianka, Kyslivka, Berestove, and Fiholivka in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives west of Dibrova, Luhansk region, and east of Novosadove, Donetsk region, over the course of the day. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks near Berkhivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandr-Shultine, Diliivka, and Pivnichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinity of Pervomaiske. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the enemy fired artillery at more than 10 localities, including Berdychi, Lastochkine, and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of Mariinka. The enemy fired at more than 10 localities, including Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, and Heorhiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. It fired at the localities of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Blahodatne, and Bohoyavlenka.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing further advance of our troops. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region and Hrozove in the Kherson region. He shelled more than 20 settlements, including Vilne Pole, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka, Tiahintsi, Chornobaivka, Mykilske in Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations at the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidating their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and conducting counter-battery operations.

Read more: Counter attack is not going as fast as we would like. Russians prepared powerfully - General Tarnavsky

The aviation of the defense forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and 1 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system over the day.

Missile and artillery units hit 9 artillery pieces at firing positions over the day."