Borrell called on Lavrov to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister began to aggressively say that these calls are "conspiracy of West"

At the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, European diplomat Josep Borrell called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was present, to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine, to which he responded with aggression.

Borrell emphasized that the Russian foreign minister responded "aggressively" to calls for Moscow to end the war against Ukraine and withdraw its troops from there, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

In addition, the head of European diplomacy adds, Lavrov began to say that these calls are a "conspiracy of the West."

Read more: Russian ambassadors in Africa persuade not to negotiate with Kuleba, and Lavrov is preparing his visit "following in his footsteps"

In response, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said backstage at the event that Lavrov's presence there was "neither constructive nor productive."

He also said that Russia's focus is "absolutely negative" and its approach is based solely on blaming the United States for "every problem in the world."