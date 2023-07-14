Military education needs to be updated to reflect experience gained in war, - Zelensky

Ukrainian military education needs to be transformed and updated to reflect the experience at the front.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"I continue to hold meetings on the transformation of Ukraine. Today we are talking about military education. All the experience of our soldiers, all the competencies acquired by Ukrainians in the war, our new defense experience shared with our partners - all this must be integrated into the updated Ukrainian military education.

It is clear that this sector at the state level deserves a significant upgrade. And it is very important that those who are actually defending our country and are already training the defenders of our state are involved in the discussion of such an update," Zelensky said in his video address.

Watch more: Russian forces in south and east are doing everything they can to stop our soldiers, - Zelensky. VIDEO