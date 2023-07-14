Command of occupation troops forces Russian soldiers to sign contracts - Defense Ministry

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar released information that the command of the occupation forces is forcing Russian soldiers to sign contracts.

According to Censor.NЕТ, she stated this in Telegram.

Maliar noted: "Since the beginning of July this year, formations and military units of the Russian occupation forces located on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine have begun to force mobilized servicemen to sign contracts for military service in the Russian Armed Forces.

In case of refusal to sign the contracts, commanders resort to blackmailing their subordinates and direct threats to keep them on the front line without rotation.

As an incentive, those mobilized who agree to sign the contracts are granted a 1-2 day exemption from duty (so-called weekend), which is quite effective in the context of commanders' refusal to grant leave, including for family reasons.

In this way, the military leadership of the aggressor country is trying to create "flattering" statistics for the Kremlin on the rate of recruitment for contract military service."

