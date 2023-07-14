Zaluzhny: In a war, enemy can and should be killed on its territory. If our partners are afraid to use their weapons, we will kill with ours

If partners are afraid to provide Ukraine with weapons that could be used to strike at the territory of the aggressor country, Russia, Ukraine will use weapons of its own production.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny in an interview with The Washington Post published on Friday, July 14, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to НВ.

WP writes that the General is forced to achieve success on the battlefield in a situation where Ukraine's ammunition supplies are limited, and Russian occupiers often fire three times as many shells per day, modern Western fighters will not appear on the battlefield until next year, and Western allies do not want Ukraine to use long-range missiles and other weapons to strike Russian territory for fear of "escalation." Therefore, Zaluzhny uses Ukrainian-made weapons, the article says.

"In order to save my people, why should I ask someone's permission to do something on enemy territory? For some reason, I have to think that I can't do anything there. Why? Because Putin... will use nuclear weapons? Children who are dying don't care. This is our problem, and it is up to us to decide how to kill this enemy. In a war on its territory, we can and should kill. If our partners are afraid to use their weapons, we will kill with ours. But only as many as necessary," he emphasized.