House of Representatives approves US defense budget for 2024, which includes assistance to Ukraine

The lower house of the United States Congress has approved the draft defense budget for fiscal year 2024. Its amount is $886 billion.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to The Hill.

The bill sets the budget for the country's armed forces in fiscal year 2024 at $886 billion, which is in line with President Joe Biden's request for defense spending and also falls within the spending limits set by the debt ceiling agreement.

Amendments that would have limited aid to Ukraine were rejected.

After the Senate votes on the defense budget, the two chambers will then debate the final version of the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024). Later, the bill will be submitted to US President Joe Biden for his signature.

The U.S. fiscal year ends on September 30, and the President has to sign a new defense budget by then.