Russians lost a company of soldiers and 33 pieces of equipment in Tauride sector on July 14, - Tarnavskyi

Commander of the Tauride Defense Forces Oleksandr Tarnavsky released information on the southern front as of July 14.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Telegram.

In the Tauride sector, the Defense Forces are systematically driving the enemy from their positions.

The artillery units of the Defense Forces carried out 1177 firing missions over the last day.

Over the last day, enemy losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than a company.

33 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 armored personnel carriers, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 3 D-30 howitzers, 2 Zala UAVs, Orlan-10 UAVs, Merlin UAVs, 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery system, Strela anti-aircraft missile system, Pole-21 electronic warfare system and vehicles.

Also, 9 enemy ammunition depots were destroyed."

