Zelensky took part in Allen & Co Sun Valley Global Investor Conference

Today, July 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the Allen & Co Sun Valley conference with the participation of CEOs of the world’s largest companies, global investors and major philanthropists.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.

"Of course, we talked about Russia's war against freedom and about it, about our victory, about a victorious Ukraine, about investments. We are fighting for our country. We are fighting for our people. But the deeper meaning of this war is that we are fighting for a life - not only for our country - in which freedom matters," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that the companies participating in the conference would not be able to succeed where the Russian military would come.

"This is a different world that the Russian dictatorship is trying to create. A world where not only freedom but also human beings do not matter. This is not what our world should become. That is why we are fighting. That is why we must win," the President added.

Watch more: Russian forces in south and east are doing everything they can to stop our soldiers, - Zelensky. VIDEO