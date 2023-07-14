Defense forces continue to conduct offensive operation in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Defense Forces’ offensive in the Kherson sector.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in information on official Facebook page of the General Staff of the AFU.

The statement reads: "On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing further advancement of our troops. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region and Grozove in Kherson region. He shelled more than 20 settlements, including Vilne Pole, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya in Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka, Tyahyntsi, Chornobaivka, Mykilske in Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidate their positions, inflict artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery measures."

