We are working to ensure that Ukrainian communities in different countries become political forces, - Ukrainian World Congress President Grod

Ukrainian World Congress President Paul Grod noted that it is necessary to work at the local level to influence the processes

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in the air of Espresso.

"On the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, we held events in every capital of the Alliance. Ukrainian communities took to the streets, met with politicians, and worked with the media to convince these countries to invite Ukraine to join NATO. This is an opportunity for our communities to become political players, so we are working with community leaders in every key country in the world, whether in Argentina and Brazil or with communities in Germany, Poland, and France, where many Ukrainians have come. And we are working on this, progress is being made," said the President of the Ukrainian World Congress.

Paul Grod added that before Ukraine became an EU candidate, Ukrainian communities were active in the EU countries, where they met with European politicians.

"We know that politics is a local issue. And in a democratic world, we understand that we need to work at the local level to influence processes. In this way, we try to strengthen Ukraine's interests," Grod summarized.

