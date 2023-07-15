Enemy is concentrating its efforts on 5 directions, heavy fighting is going on. 32 combat clashes per day, - General Staff

The five hundred and seventh day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state has begun. Tonight, the enemy struck another blow with Iranian attack UAVs "Shahed-136/131" and anti-aircraft guided missiles against Ukraine.

Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, during the past day, the Russian invaders struck the territory of Ukraine, using 17 Iranian-made "Shahed" drones and 1 anti-aircraft guided missile from the S-300 air defense system. As a result of the successful combat work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 16 "martyrs" were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy carried out 50 airstrikes and launched 43 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

According to the General Staff, the probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

Read more: Defense forces continue to conduct offensive operation in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions - General Staff

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, heavy battles continue. During the day, 32 combat clashes took place.

The General Staff also informs that the operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

During the day, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the Radkivka area of the Sumy region in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 15 settlements, including Karpovychi, Kamin of the Chernihiv region; Bilokopytove, Malushyne, Boyaro-Lezhachi of the Sumy region, and Kozacha Lopan, Neskuchne, Morokhovets, Ternova of the Kharkiv region.

Read more: On July 14, Russians carried out 43 air strikes, launched 17 Shaheds, and fired 17 MLRS attacks - General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense. Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kamianka, Kyslivka, Berestove, and Fiholivka of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

"In the Lyman direction, during the past day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions west of Dibrova, Luhansk region, and east of Novosadove, Donetsk region. Airstrikes were carried out in the districts of Nevske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne, Fedorivka, Vesele of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire," the report said.

Read more: Russians focus main efforts on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions during July 14, heavy fighting continues - General Staff

In the Bakhmut direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Berkhivka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched airstrikes near Stupochy and Dilivka. More than 15 settlements, including Druzhba, Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultine, Diliivka, Pivnichne, and Pivdenne of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Pervomaiske district. He carried out airstrikes near Avdiivka and Pervomaiskyi. At the same time, the enemy fired artillery at more than 10 settlements, including Berdychi, Keramik, Lastochkine, Avdiivka of the Donetsk region.

"In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Mariinka area. The enemy fired at more than 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Heorhiivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Defense forces were successful in direction of Bila Hora - Andriivka, - General Staff

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region. It fired at the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Makarivka, Novoukrayinka, Blahodatne, and Bohoiavlenka," the message reads.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. It carried out airstrikes in the regions of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region, and Hrozove and Kozatske, Kherson region. It carried out artillery shelling of more than 25 settlements, among them Vilne Pole, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria of the Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka, Tiahynka, Chornobaiivka, Mykilske, Kizomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has struck 13 strikes on personnel concentration areas and 1 strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

Over the past day, units of missile forces and artillery have hit 9 artillery pieces at firing positions.