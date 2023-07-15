ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 237,180 people (+590 per day), 4,102 tanks, 4,463 artillery systems, 8,019 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of 15 July 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 237,180 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.07.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 237180 (+590) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4102 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 8019 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 4463 (+14) units,

MLRS - 680 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 425 (+2) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 310 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 3807 (+24),

cruise missiles - 1273 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7036 (+17) units,

special equipment - 664 (+2).

"The data is being updated," the statement said.

