Enemy attacked outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with drones, man was wounded, infrastructure object and housing stock were damaged. PHOTO

The enemy attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia twice using UAVs. As a result, a 62-year-old man was wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In turn, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatolii Kurtiev, informs that as a result of the occupiers' actions, an infrastructure facility was damaged in one of the city's districts last night.

"Unfortunately, there is an injured person. He was taken to a medical facility in a moderate condition. The housing stock was also damaged - windows in four multi-story buildings were blown out. All relevant services are working at the scene and the tent of the city council is being deployed," the statement said.

Malashko also noted that the enemy fired on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.

"The Russian military fired 45 times at peaceful towns and villages over the past day. As of now, 27 destructions of residential and social infrastructure facilities in 15 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region have been recorded. 39 artillery strikes took place in Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Charivne, Levadne, Uspenivka, Pryiutne and Stepnogorsk. The enemy used aircraft to hit Orikhove, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka," he said.